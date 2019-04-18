Kushner: Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan Will Be Revealed After Ramadan

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner told a group of ambassadors Wednesday that President Donald Trump's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan will be unveiled sometime after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends June 5.

By that time, Israel's newly appointed government should be established and sworn in.

Reuters reports that Kushner told the diplomats to keep an "open mind" about the proposal.

"We will all have to look for reasonable compromises that will make peace achievable," Kushner said, according to a source close to Reuters.

Kushner also reportedly said the deal will require compromises on both sides but won't jeopardize Israel's security.

Today Jared Kushner addressed Ambassadors at the Blair House pic.twitter.com/rcLqRgIuii — Avi Berkowitz (@aviberkow45) April 17, 2019

Not much is known about the proposal but Palestinian leaders have already rejected it.

New Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told The Associated Press Tuesday the plan will be "born dead."

"There are no partners in Palestine for Trump. There are no Arab partners for Trump and there are no European partners for Trump," Shtayyeh said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN's Jake Tapper last Friday that the peace plan will "represent a significant change from the model that's been used."

Pompeo also refused to publicly endorse the two-state solution, which guarantees a state for Israelis and another state for Palestinians.

"I would argue that millions of man-hours have been spent to try and build out a two-state solution. It hasn't worked to date," he said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing last week.

Meanwhile, an American Evangelical leader and Israeli settler leader are urging President Donald Trump not to give up Jewish land for peace in his upcoming peace plan for Israelis and Palestinians.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins and Samaria Regional Council Mayor Yossi Dagan voiced their concerns Tuesday in a joint piece published in The Washington Times.

"The Trump administration should stay the course, continuing to avoid the 'land for peace' proposals, and the policies that have prevented Israelis from building in Judea and Samaria, which have repeatedly failed to work," Dagan and Perkins said in the editorial.