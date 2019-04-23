PA Leaders to Discuss Revoking Agreements With Israel, Trump's 'Deal of the Century'

Leaders from the PLO Central Council (PCC) will meet in Ramallah May 15 to discuss the future of the Palestinian Authority's (PA) diplomatic relations with Israel.

The Jerusalem Post reports that the PCC meeting will focus on President Donald Trump's upcoming peace plan between Israelis and Palestinians.

The plan, which has been dubbed "the deal of the century", is scheduled for release no earlier than June. The PA has preemptively said it will not accept a deal brokered by the US.

"The circumstances under which the PLO Central Council is meeting are very difficult, especially in wake of the upcoming 'deal of the century,'" said Fatah Central Committee member Jamal Muhessein. "The Palestinian cause is facing strategic dangers that require all of us to assume responsibility in order to confront this plan, which threatens the future of our cause."

Before the PCC meeting, PA President Mahmoud Abbas will visit several Arab, European Union, and Islamic countries to rally opposition to the highly anticipated peace plan.

The Jerusalem Post reports that the meeting will also touch on Israel's decision to deduct payments to terrorists from the tax and tariff revenues Israel collects on behalf of the Palestinians.

The group will also discuss security cooperation between the PA and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Last year, the PCC urged the PA to stop coordinating with Israel on security matters and refuse to recognize Israel as a state until a Palestinian state has been created.

Abbas' speech before Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo Sunday hinted at a potential breakdown in relations between Israel and the PA.

Abbas suggested that the PA was considering revoking all signed agreements with Israel. The PA president accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of not wanting peace with Palestinians and said Israel has failed to implement its agreements with the Palestinians.

PLO official, Wasel Abu Yousef, said the PCC will also discuss Netanyahu's intention to annex Jewish settlement communities and the PA's continued rivalry with Hamas.