CBN's 'To Life' Documentary Nominated for Daytime Emmy

JERUSALEM, Israel – CBN's documentary To Life: How Israeli Volunteers are Changing the World has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award.

The five-part series will compete against five other competitors in the "Outstanding Special Class Series" category. The winner will be announced on May 5.



To Life debuted in 2018 in celebration of Israel's 70th anniversary as a modern state. It is an amazing look at five Israeli organizations dedicated to helping people across the globe – friend or foe.

To Life tells the story that most people never hear about Israel.

In keeping with the Jewish custom of Tikkun Olam ("repairing the world"), Israel has spearheaded humanitarian and disaster relief work since the 1950s, less than a decade after becoming a nation.

Since then, the Jewish state has given humanitarian aid to millions of people in 140 countries around the world.

To Life follows Israeli volunteers in Uganda, Nepal, Greece, Kurdistan, and the Palestinian territories to find out how and why Israel effectively helps other nations despite its own security challenges.

CBN filmmakers followed the Israeli Defense Forces, and how this military force values human life and helps those in need, regardless of their location. Their humanitarian work has saved thousands of lives in places like Greece, Turkey, Haiti, Mexico, and even the United States.

The series also takes a look at "Save a Child's Heart", an Israeli based organization that provides lifesaving heart surgery and follow-up care for children from developing countries. The doctors who work there save children regardless of their nationality, religion, color, gender, or financial status.

To Life features "Innovation: Africa" an Israeli non-profit organization on a mission to bring innovative Israeli solar and water technologies to remote African villages. They have helped nearly 1 million people across Africa.

IsraAID is also highlighted in the film for providing lifesaving disaster relief. Their professional medics, search and rescue squads, and post-trauma experts have been on the front lines of every major humanitarian need.

Lastly, to Life puts a spotlight on "Springs of Hope is giving hope" an organization that provides food and supplies to Yazidi refugees in Kurdistan.

To Life: How Israeli Volunteers are Changing the World, is the latest Israel-related production by CBN.

In 2017, In Our Hands marked the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War—premiering to sold-out showings across America. In 2015, the Emmy-nominated docudrama: The Hope: The Rebirth of Israel, told the extraordinary journey through the 50 years that preceded the founding of the modern State of Israel. And, in 2014, CBN produced Made in Israel, which was nominated for three Emmy awards