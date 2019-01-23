Israel Destroys Hamas Targets in Gaza after IDF Soldier Wounded in Border Riot

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli fighter jets hit multiple terror targets in the Gaza Strip Tuesday night after two violent border clashes with Hamas earlier in the day wounded an IDF soldier.

"Throughout the day, IDF troops were targeted in several shooting incidents along the Gaza Strip security fence.

In response, IDF troops conducted strikes throughout the day," the army said in a statement. "The IDF is prepared and ready to act against any terrorist action from the Gaza Strip and is determined to defend the citizens of the State of Israel."

A sniper in Gaza reportedly hit and lightly wounded an IDF soldier during one of the clashes. The IDF tweeted a picture of the bullet's damage.

"Pictured: An IDF officer's helmet after a terrorist in #Gaza shot at him during a riot on Israel's border fence. Also pictured: Proof that Hamas sends ARMED terrorists to attack Israelis, while surrounded by civilians and under the guise of 'protests,'" the army said.

Pictured: An IDF officer's helmet after a terrorist in #Gaza shot at him during a riot on Israel's border fence. Also pictured: Proof that Hamas sends ARMED terrorists to attack Israelis, while surrounded by civilians and under the guise of "protests." pic.twitter.com/RagElhYdHe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 22, 2019

The IDF immediately responded to the shooting by destroying a Hamas observation post, killing one terrorist and wounding two others.

The wounded IDF soldier was taken to Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center for treatment. He was released hours later.

In addition to Israel's aerial strikes on the Gaza strip Tuesday night, Israel has blocked a previously approved $15 million transfer from Qatar to Hamas terrorists.

"Following the recent incidents in the Gaza Strip, and with consultation with security officials, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided not to allow the transfer of Qatari money to the Gaza Strip tomorrow," an Israeli diplomatic official told The Times of Israel.

The money was expected to reach Hamas on Wednesday and is intended to fund Hamas' mission to destroy the Jewish State.

Hamas warned that Israel's decision to block the terror funds will result in an "explosion" in Gaza.

While Hamas blames "Israeli aggression" for the border clashes, the IDF places the blame on Hamas.

"The Hamas terror organization is solely responsible for all acts of aggression originating from the Gaza Strip and emanating from it," the army said in a statement.