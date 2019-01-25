Jewish Americans File Second Lawsuit Against Airbnb's 'Nazi-era Boycotts' of Israelis

JERUSALEM, Israel - Five US citizens have filed a civil rights lawsuit against Airbnb alleging the hospitality company's new policy against Israelis in historic Judea and Samaria is similar to Nazi-era policies.

It is the second lawsuit to be leveled against the California-based company since it announced in November its decision to ban Israeli listings in Judea and Samaria, also known as the West Bank. The company views the biblical heartland as occupied territory.

Two of the plaintiffs also hold Israeli citizenship while the other three live in the US.

"This action arises out of the recent decision of Defendant Airbnb, Inc. ("Airbnb") to adopt a policy that intentionally and necessarily discriminates against Jews and Israelis, including citizens of the United States and the State of California, and involves unlawful conduct that the United States and the State of California have long fought to eradicate," the case brief reads.

The plaintiffs argue the policy is "reminiscent of the Nazi-era boycotts against Jewish business and enterprises in Germany during the 1930s."

While Airbnb has adopted the policy because it believes Israel has illegally "occupied" the biblical heartland, the lawsuit also points out that Airbnb has not applied this boycott policy, "or any similar policy, to any other geographic area in the world." Instead, it is only applied to Israel.

They added that the Airbnb policy "does not affect the listings of residential dwellings and accommodations in any Arab and Palestinian cities, villages and towns located in Judea and Samaria and does not affect any residential dwellings and accommodations that are owned or managed by Arabs, Palestinians or other non-Jews."

Therefore, the Plaintiffs view Airbnb's actions as a blatant violation of civil rights and "demand a trial by jury" to resolve the issue.