Syria Threatens to Bomb Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM, Israel – Syria threatened Tuesday to attack Israel's Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv (Israel's main international airport) in retaliation for Israel's aerial strikes against a weapons storage unit at Damascus International Airport this week.

"Syria will practice its legitimate right of self-defense and respond to the Israeli aggression on Damascus International Airport in the same way on Tel Aviv Airport," said Syria's Ambassador to the United Nations, Bashar Ja'afari.

Ja'afari made his remarks before the UN security council in New York Tuesday. He urged the body to stop Israel's attacks.

"Isn't it high time for this council to take the necessary measures to stop the repeated Israeli aggression against the territories of my country?" he asked. "These acts were not condemned. There were no calls to halt such acts by this UNSC, in light of the position of the US, Britain and France, who are partners and supporters of Israel in such aggression.

Ja'fari also called on the United Nations to force Israel to give up the Golan Heights, a strategic location Israel won during the Six Day War of 1967.

"Restoring the occupied Syrian Golan by all means possible... is a principled right for the Syrian Arab Republic," Ja'afari said. "It is not subject to negotiation, waiver or statutory limitation. The full withdrawal of the Israeli occupied forces... is an unwavering request based international law," he said.

The United Nations have passed several resolutions urging Israel to give the Golan Heights to Syria, even though the country is ripped apart by civil war and radical Islamic terrorism.

Israel executed a missile attack against Iranian targets in Syria Sunday. In response, Iranian forces based in Syria launched a rocket at an Israel's Mount Hermon ski resort, which was intercepted by the Iron Dome.

Israel retaliated by pounding multiple Iranian targets near Damascus. The IDF said it had hit munition storage sites, and an Iranian intelligence site and military training camp.

Satellite images published by ImageSat on Tuesday reveal extensive damage to Damascus International Airport.

The Syrian Center for Human said the death toll from the IDF attack had risen to at least 21. According to the report, 15 of the dead were not Syrians and 12 were members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corp.