2 Injured in Jerusalem Stabbing Attack

A 19-year-old Palestinian terrorist stabbed two Israeli civilians in Jerusalem's Old City Friday morning.

The terrorist stabbed and critically injured one person near Damascus Gate. He then made his way into the Old City and stabbed and moderately injured a second person.

Israeli police shot and killed the terrorist.



"Around 6:20 a.m., the assailant entered through the Damascus Gate. He stabbed a man inside and began running from the scene. Along the way, he saw [a 16-year-old boy] and stabbed him as well," the police said in a statement.

A Palestinian terrorist carried out a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's old city this morning, wounding two Israelis, one of them is suffering critical injuries. Our prayers are with the victims of this terror attack and their families. We wish them a full & quick recovery. pic.twitter.com/2YiLKsfIWc — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 31, 2019

The man who was critically injured was rushed to Shaare Tzedek Hospital.

Shaare Tzedek released a statement saying the victim is in his fifties and "sustained injuries to his neck and head." The hospital also said he was unconscious and is relying on a ventilator.

The second victim was 16-years-old and sustained stab wounds to the back. He was taken to Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem.

Hadassah said the teen was "fully conscious and alert, and remained in moderate-to-serious condition."

The attack took place on "Al Quds Day", an annual event created by Iran when the Muslim word rallies for the death and destruction of Israel.

