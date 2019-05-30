'Buried Terror Infrastructure': IDF Destroys Last, Largest Hezbollah Terror Tunnel Intended to Kill Israelis

The Israel Defense Forces began destroying the final and largest Hezbollah terror tunnel discovered earlier this year during Operation Northern Shield.

The one-kilometer tunnel begins in the Lebanese village of Ramiyeh, crosses the Israeli border, and ends just meters away from the Israeli communities of Zarit and Shtula. It was one of six terror tunnels discovered by the IDF in January during Operation Northern Shield, an operation to search for and destroy Lebanese attack tunnels.

The structure was created to transport weapons, supplies, and Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists into Israel to attack civilians during Lebanon's next war with Israel.



IDF spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Conricus called the tunnel a "buried terror infrastructure masked by hills and trees."

An EXCLUSIVE look inside a Hezbollah attack tunnel built to kill Israeli families: pic.twitter.com/mArzVNd5cg — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 29, 2019

"This tunnel is fully equipped with electricity, with ventilation, with everything needed for a terrorist to get from Lebanon into Israel in order to perpetrate an attack against Israeli civilians," he says in an IDF video.

Terrorists spent millions to fund the building of the tunnel. Conricus said it is a violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

"Hezbollah has been digging this and other tunnels for many years in direct violation of Resolution 1701 which clearly stipulates, by the way, that there should be no illegal weapons and that Hezbollah shouldn't even be present in southern Lebanon. Well, this clearly shows that Hezbollah is present in southern Lebanon," he said.

"One thing is clear. Resolution 1701 is not implemented and Hezbollah has been allowed to roam freely in southern Lebanon and to dig from civilian houses into Israel. We will continue to defend our border, our sovereignty, and most importantly, our civilians."

Israel began Operation Northern Shield in early December and ended the campaign in mid-January, saying that it had "deprived Hezbollah of the unique offensive abilities it had built for years as part of its planned attack on Israeli territory."