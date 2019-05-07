Friends of Zion Museum Honors First US Delegation to 'March of the Living'

The Friends of Zion Museum (FOZ) honored US President Donald Trump's special delegation of ambassadors, diplomats, and leaders who participated in the annual March of the Living event in Auschwitz before traveling to Israel this week.

The delegation was led by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and included several other diplomats. It was the first official US delegation to commemorate the Holocaust by participating in the March of the Living in Poland.

FOZ awarded the group of leaders with two awards, The Jerusalem Post reports. The first "Friends of Zion Defender Award," which was given to US Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Edward McMullen.

FOZ also gave the "Friends of Zion Heritage Award" to Paul Packer, chairman of the United States Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad.

"We (the delegation) were very moved by the Friends of Zion Museum," Packer said. To quote the museum, when we accepted President Trump's appointment to serve the United States of America, we all said 'Hineni' ("Here Am I") to our important roles."

"I want to thank the Friends of Zion Museum for their incredible work. Receiving this honor is something I could have only dreamed of," McMullen also said upon receiving his award.

Friedman said the delegation is a symbol of the United States' dedication to fighting anti-Semitism.

"The U.S. government is always ready to do battle against anti-Semitism and those who peddle this vile hatred, wherever it may exist – whether at book fairs in Europe and the Middle East where you can still find copies of the 'Protocols of the Elders of Zion' and 'Mein Kampf'; online where hate forums still flourish; or with people such as the shooter in Pittsburgh or most recently, the shooter at a Chabad synagogue in Poway, CA, who still seek to perpetrate violent acts against Jewish people merely because of their faith. We won't stop and we won't rest until we can shine the light in these dark corners and root it out forever," he said in a statement.