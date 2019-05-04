Displaying 30+ Stories
Gaza Sniper Fire, Rocket Attacks Spark Israeli Response

05-04-2019
Julie Stahl
Image of the interior of a house near Ashkelon in southern Israel that was struck by a rocket. No one in the house was injured. (Image credit: Israel Defense Forces)
Image of the interior of a house near Ashkelon in southern Israel that was struck by a rocket. No one in the house was injured. (Image credit: Israel Defense Forces)
Video showing the destruction of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad cross-border terror tunnel in the Southern Gaza Strip. The terror tunnel was neutralized by IDF fighter jets. The tunnel included a number of entrances and was over 20 meters (65 feet) deep. (Video courtesy: Israel Defense Forces)

Terrorists launched more than 250 rockets at southern Israel on Saturday.  Red Alert alarms warning residents to go to protected areas sounded from morning until night in southern Israel, along the coast and at one point as far north as Beit Shemesh, 20 miles outside Jerusalem.

Israel's KAN television reported one woman was seriously injured in the head from shrapnel from a rocket.  Police said another man was also injured in a rocket attack.

A rocket slammed into a house near Ashkelon, causing damage but no injuries as the residents were able to take shelter before the rocket hit. 

Israel's Iron Dome anti-rocket system intercepted dozens of rockets.

Israel struck back targeting more than 120 Hamas and Islamic Jihad sites by air and tank, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The IDF also said it had destroyed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad tunnel from the air that crossed under the border from Gaza into Israel.  According to a statement, the purpose of the tunnel was to carry out terror attacks inside Israel. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to meet with the security cabinet on Sunday to discuss Israel's continuing response.
 

The current round of violence started on Friday when two Israeli soldiers were hit by sniper fire from the Gaza Strip.  

In response, the IDF targeted a Hamas military post in an aerial strike, killing two Hamas operatives.

Two Palestinians were also reportedly killed during the so-called Palestinian "March of Return" protests along the Gaza border. 

