Germany's parliament will likely pass a resolution Friday condemning the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement as anti-Semitic.

The non-binding resolution is sponsored jointly by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian-Democratic Union Party, the Social Democrats, the Green Party and the Free Democratic Party.

If it passes, it will be the first time a major European parliament labels the BDS movement as anti-Semitic.

Haaretz reports that the measure urges the German government not to give funds or support to any groups that question "Israel's right to exist, or right to self-defense"

The resolution claims that "all-encompassing calls for boycotts in their radical nature lead to the stigmatization of Israeli citizens and citizens of Jewish faith as a whole. This is unacceptable and worthy of the sharpest condemnation."

"The arguments and methods of the BDS movement are anti-Semitic" and reminiscent of Nazi Germany, it continues.

"The German (Parliament) condemns all anti-Semitic statements and attacks that are disguised as criticism of policies of the State of Israel, but in reality express hatred for Jewish persons and their religion, and will forcefully oppose them...There is no legitimate justification for anti-Semitic sentiments. The decisive 'no' to hatred on Jews, regardless of their nationality, is part of Germany's raison d'etat," the resolution reads.

The document notes the "intolerable" rise of anti-Semitism around the world and emphasizes Germany's "special historical responsibility" to make Israel's security a priority.

According to the resolution, Germany continues to support a two-state solution leading to a "Jewish, democratic State of Israel and an independent, democratic and viable Palestinian state.

The resolution comes at a time when anti-Semitism is rising in Europe.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that anti-Semitic crimes in Germany rose 20 percent last year.

Free Democratic Party member Bijan Dijir-Sarai believes the resolution will send a message that Germany will not tolerate anti-Semitism.

"With this motion, the factions set a clear signal together against antisemitism and incitement," Djir-Sarai told the German newspaper called Bild. "Israel's right to exist is of central importance to German politics," he added, claiming that nearly the entire parliament supports the resolution.