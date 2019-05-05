How to Pray for Israel: Country Facing Onslaught of Deadly Rockets from Gaza

JERUSALEM -- As of Sunday evening, Israeli time, the statistics tell a grim story. Four Israelis dead, nearly 70 wounded, three seriously after Hamas and Islamic Jihad fired over 600 rockets into Israel in the past 72 hours. While the Iron Dome missile defense intercepted 150 of those rockets, 35 have struck populated areas. These rockets now put more than one million Israelis within range. They're indiscriminate weapons of terror designed to kill, maim and terrify the people Hamas has pledged in its founding charter to destroy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his Security Cabinet Sunday evening to respond to this relentless barrage. It released a statement saying: "The Cabinet has instructed the IDF to continue the strikes and to prepare for continuation. The supreme consideration is the security of the state and its residents."

Already the IDF has hit dozens of targets within Gaza and targeted the man believed responsible for providing Iranian money from financing this war of terror. But how can they stop these deadly attacks without a massive incursion into the heart of Gaza? It's a daunting prospect to send thousands of troops into one of the most dangerous urban settings on the planet with its booby traps, honeycombed tunnels, and well-armed adversaries.

Just days away, Israel will be marking Memorial Day and then celebrating its 71st Independence Day. Soon thereafter Tel Aviv will host Eurovision, one of the most prestigious talent shows in the world. With Israel's coastal city within range of Hamas rockets, it presents a way Hamas could hold this event hostage.

Given these dire circumstances, Intercessors for Israel sent out an Emergency Prayer Alert about the escalation with Gaza on May 5th as Israel stands "at the brink of war with the terrorists running Gaza."

It provides key points for prayer and a roadmap to intercede for Israel's leaders, their people and their military as well as those innocent civilians in harm's way inside Gaza:

Pray for the Security Cabinet, the IDF General Staff and especially PM and Défense Minister Netanyahu that they will have God's tactics and strategy for the battle. Tactics: how to fight the day to day battles. Strategy: putting together the proper tactics to produce the desired end of war results. Pray for them to have God's timing and if it is the time that they would not hesitate to do what needs to be done, Eurovision or not. It is assumed by many in Israel, that Israel is holding back because of the upcoming "Eurovision" song extravaganza to be held in Tel Aviv next week. Many of the participating groups are already in Tel Aviv with more arriving daily. The finale will be May 18. Pray for the protection and success of the IDF soldiers who will be involved. Pray for the protection of civilians on both sides.

During these days, it's important to remember the promise from the Psalmist: "Indeed, He who watches over Israel, will neither slumber nor sleep." Psalm 121:4