Israel on the Verge of Election Re-Do as Netanyahu Struggles to Form Government Coalition

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israel may be headed for another national election if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unable to form a new government coalition by Wednesday.

The Likud party said it will bring a proposal to dissolve the Knesset — Israel's parliament— on Monday afternoon. It is the first step Israeli leaders must take to call for new elections.

Monday's vote comes after Netanyahu made a failed last-ditch effort Sunday to reach an agreement with right-wing, far-right, and ultra-Orthodox party leaders to ensure his fifth term following Israel's April 9 election.

Reuters reports that party leaders are divided over a military conscription bill that grants exemptions for ultra-Orthodox seminary students from being required to serve in the Israel Defense Forces.

Avigdor Liberman's secular-right wing party Yisrael Beitenu rejected Netanyahu's agreement Sunday and argues that ultra-Orthodox men must serve in the IDF just like all other Israeli men. Ultra-Orthodox parties say they should continue to be excluded from military service as they have been since Israel's founding in 1948.

Netanyahu blamed Liberman for the failure to form a new government.

"We can solve this crisis, but I guess someone doesn't want to," Netanyahu said.

"Liberman is looking for any excuse to topple me," he continued. "The public will never forgive him if he takes us to elections twice in one year," Netanyahu continued.

Liberman's party urged the prime minister to put more pressure on ultra-Orthodox leaders.

"After a failed attempt to form a government under the ideal conditions, we expect the prime minister to put more pressure on the haredi parties and the rabbis who stand behind them," Yisrael Beitenu said.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu said that if no compromise can be made before the deadline Wednesday, Israel will head to snap elections.

According to Israeli law, Netanyahu has 42 days to announce a new government. That deadline expires on Wednesday. If Netanayhu does not announce a new government by then, President Reuven Rivlin can choose another legislator to form a government.

That could open the way for Netanyahu's rival and former military chief Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White party, to try.

However, Gantz would need the support of some of Netanyahu's allies to persuade Rivlin he could form a majority government in the Knesset.