TRUMPVILLE, Israel? Netanyahu Picks Place for Golan Community to Be Named After Trump

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has chosen the location for a new Golan Heights community to be named after US President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reports.

Netanyahu did not specify the location or exact name of the new community.

He said he will ask the cabinet to approve the decision and will announce the name after he is finished forming his new government.

Netanyahu announced his intention to name a Jewish community in the Golan Heights after Trump last month. It is in honor of the Trump administration's decision to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War, but Israel's sovereignty over the area is still not recognized by the international community.

"All Israelis were deeply moved when President Trump made his historic decision to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights," Netanyahu said during his initial announcement.