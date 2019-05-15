Swedish Police Arrest Suspect in Stabbing of Jewish Woman

Swedish police have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing attack on Jewish woman in the city of Helsingborg, Swedish media reports.

The man believed to be involved in the attack was arrested after fleeing the scene and crossing into Denmark.

The woman, who is in her sixties, is in serious condition. Local reports say her attacker stabbed her nine times when she was on her way to work Tuesday.

She cried for help from a passerby and was taken to the hospital.

While authorities have yet to announce a motive for the stabbing, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin attributed the attack to anti-Semitism.

"Once again, Jews in Europe are in danger," he said in a statement. "Today's brutal stabbing of a member of the Jewish community in Helsingborg, Sweden is yet another reminder that we cannot rely on fading memories of the Holocaust to keep today's Jewish communities safe, as our schools, synagogues and community centers are turning into fortresses. We will fight anti-Semitism with all our might, and will speak out against these dreadful incidents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, her family and community."

The Times of Israel reported that Helsingborg has some of Sweden's highest levels of crime and a disproportionate amount of anti-Semitism.

The Jewish community in Helsingborg is small and tight-knit. One member told Israel Hayom that it is becoming increasingly dangerous for Jews.

"The situation is bad. There is a lot of anti-Semitism in Sweden and in the Malmo area in particular, many Jews have left to the capital and some made Aliyah to Israel. Unfortunately, a woman paid the price for this today," Ron Tannenbaum said.