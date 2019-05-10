US Mideast Envoy Blasts UN for Ignoring Hamas, 'Rehashing Tired Talking Points' About Israel

The United States’ Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt blasted the UN Security Council Thursday for "rehashing tired talking points" about Israel and urged them to support the Trump administration's upcoming Mideast peace plan between Israelis and Palestinians.

Greenblatt said the proposal "will be realistic and implementable" and has "the right package of compromises for both sides."

"It is time for a new approach," said Greenblatt, who is working with Senior Advisor Jared Kushner to craft the deal.

Although details of the plan have been kept a secret, Kushner has said it will prioritize economic development for Palestinians.

However, Palestinian officials severed communication with the US after President Trump decided to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem last year. Palestinian leaders have also vowed to reject the deal.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki addressed the council and said the deal is "not a peace plan but rather conditions for surrender and there is no amount of money that can make it acceptable."

"We cannot afford not to engage with any peace efforts," Maliki said, adding that nonetheless the US efforts could not be characterized As, "nor can qualify as, peace efforts, unfortunately."

But Greenblatt urged UNSC member states to "support the parties to get together and to get behind this opportunity."

The informal meeting was organized by Indonesia, a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause. The goal was to discuss the expansion of Israeli settlements, a topic Greenblatt called a "farce."

"Let's stop pretending that settlements are what is keeping the sides from a negotiated peaceful solution," said Greenblatt. "This farce and obsessive focus on one aspect of this complicated conflict helps no one."

He also blasted the council for refusing to take action against Palestinian terrorism.

"Instead of seeking accountability for Hamas and Islamic Jihad… we are rehashing tired talking points, some 20 years old," he argued.

Greenblatt accused the council of choosing the "the comfort of 700 paper resolutions" instead of confronting the "700 rockets" fired by Palestinian terrorists last weekend.