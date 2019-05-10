US to Iran: Any Attacks Will be Met With 'Swift and Decisive' Action

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a strong warning to Iran Thursday amid growing tensions between the two nations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has engaged in an escalating series of threatening actions and statements in recent weeks. Any attacks by them or their proxies against U.S. citizens or our interests will be answered with a swift and decisive response," Pompeo tweeted.

The U.S. appeals to those in Tehran who see a prosperous future through de-escalation. As President Trump said, he "looks forward to someday meeting with leaders of Iran in order to work out an agreement and, very importantly, taking steps to give Iran the future it deserves." — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 10, 2019

On Sunday, US National Security Advisor John Bolton announced the US had sent the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the Middle East to "send a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime."

Bolton said the US is not seeking a war with Iran, "but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces."

Axios reported that Israel tipped the US off to the possibility of an Iranian attack on US interests in the Gulf before Bolton sent the carrier and bomber task force.

"It is still unclear to us what the Iranians are trying to do and how they are planning to do it, but it is clear to us that the Iranian temperature is on the rise as a result of the growing U.S. pressure campaign against them, and they are considering retaliating against U.S. interests in the Gulf," an Israeli official told Axios.

Iran on Wednesday put pressure on the European countries to meet its demands in the 2015 nuclear deal. The Islamic national gave them 60 days to "fulfill their commitments" to the agreement or Iran will become "unpredictable."

Iran also threatened to resume higher uranium enrichment and stop exporting excess uranium and heavy water from its nuclear program.

"If the five countries join negotiations and help Iran to reach its benefits in the field of oil and banking, Iran will return to its commitments according to the nuclear deal," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.