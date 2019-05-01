Watch Israel's Yad Vashem's Holocaust Memorial Ceremony Live from Jerusalem 1 P.M. ET

Israel's Yad Vashem museum will commence Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Memorial Day) Wednesday evening with a special ceremony in Jerusalem featuring survivors and their families.

The ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. Jerusalem time (1 p.m. ET) and take place in Yad Vashem's Warsaw Ghetto Square.

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will deliver remarks.

The central theme for this year's ceremony is "The War Within the War: The Struggle Of The Jews To Survive During The Holocaust".

During the event, Holocaust survivors will light six torches representing the 6 million Jews who were murdered by the Nazi regime.

The 6 torch-lighters have been announced for the Holocaust Remembrance Day Opening Ceremony 2019

The ceremony will feature a traditional memorial service, including the recitation of a chapter from Psalms by Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau.

Yad Vashem will broadcast the State Opening Ceremony live with simultaneous translation into English, French, and Russian.

