16-Year Afghanistan War: President Will Unveil New Plan

It's official! President Donald Trump has made a decision on the United States' strategy for Afghanistan after a "sufficiently rigorous" review process, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Sunday.

However, Mattis did not provide details on when the White House would make an announcement or what the decision was on Afghanistan.

Sources tell CBN News the president is expected to green light the deployment of around 4,000 additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan and put new pressure on nearby Pakistan to stop giving safe haven to terrorists.

"The strategic process was sufficiently rigorous and did not go in with a preset condition in terms of what questions could be asked or what decisions would be made," Defense Secretary James Mattis said.

Soon after taking office in January, the Trump administration began a review of U.S. policy on Afghanistan, which has expanded into a broader South Asia review.

"I am very comfortable that the strategic process was sufficiently rigorous and did not go in with a pre-set position," Mattis told reporters traveling with him aboard a military aircraft to Jordan. "The president has made a decision. As he said, he wants to be the one to announce it to the American people."

Right now, the Afghan government controls only half of the country, it's been at a stalemate for years. The Islamic state has been hit hard but continues to attempt major attacks.

Meanwhile, Afghan military commanders made it clear they want and expect continued help from the United States.

President Trump will make his speech from Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia, at 9:00 p.m. ET. You can watch it live at cbnnews.com and on our Facebook page.