New Pictures Reveal New Missile Arsenal for North Korea

North Korea is at it again! Photos released by the regime's state media appear to show the designs of one or possibly two new nuclear missiles.

The photos show North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un visiting a plant that makes engines for the missiles.

On the wall behind him are designs for two rockets never seen before.

One of the photos clearly showed a diagram for a missile called "Pukguksong-3," which appears to be the latest in its Pukguksong, or Polaris, series. The other was harder to discern, though it carried a "Hwasong," or Mars, designation name.

The photos were carried in the morning edition of the Rodong Sinmun, the ruling party's newspaper, and released by the Korean Central News Agency just two days after the United States and South Korea began annual military exercises that the North claims are a rehearsal for war.

Analysts say these missiles are believed to be solid-fuel ballistics, which can be launched far quicker than liquid-fuel ballistics and can therefore not be taken out in pre-emptive strikes.

Some believe this could also be used for submarine launches.

Kim Jong Un ordered engineers to increase production of these missiles while visiting Chemical Material Institute of the Academy of Defence Science, the news agency said.

Pentagon officials told CBN News, "It's an intelligence matter, and we've seen the photos. But we have no comment."