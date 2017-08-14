War of Words Escalates Between US & North Korea

As the war of words between President Trump and North Korea's dictator intensifies, Pentagon officials tell CBN News the U.S. military stands ready to "fight tonight".

But if North Korea takes aim at the island of Guam, could we defend a missile strike?

Riki Ellison heads up the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance. Ellison says, "Guam has the capacity and capability proven with the THAAD battery alone to completely defend that island."



The Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance is an organization which supports the United States' defense program.

Ellison says whatever North Korea tries to throw at the U.S. controlled territory, U.S. defenses can handle it, even multiple missiles at a time. "They don't have the ability to hit us because we can shoot it down," said Ellison. "We haven't shot anything down because they haven't fired at us, they are just firing tests that they are doing."



Ellison is talking about the THAAD system or Terminal High Altitude Defense missiles. A large supply of them are on the island, and if they run out, U.S. ships in the area can also destroy incoming missiles.

Ellison and even Pentagon sources tell CBN News, the rush is on by North Korea to create more ballistic missiles using technology from China and Russia.

"They don't play by our rules," said Ellison. "They've put stuff in parades that we've never seen before and then all of sudden one launch and they are successful. That, again is showing you that is not their technology that is China's technology."

Others agree and believe the recent softer rhetoric by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was directed at China to get involved now.

Yuki Tatsumi is the Director of the Japan program for Stimson, a think-tank in Washington D.C.. She said, "Secretary Tillerson is really offering China, now is your chance to really get serious again to work with."



Will it work? It's been reported the White House is quietly engaging in back channel diplomacy with North Korea and China to deesculate the current situation.