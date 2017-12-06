Meet America's New Secretary of Homeland Security

WASHINGTON – Kirstjen M. Nielsen was sworn Wednesday in as the sixth secretary of Homeland Security.

Secretary Nielsen was joined by White House and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials during a brief swearing-in at the White House. She is now the first former DHS employee to become the secretary.

"It is my greatest honor to serve as secretary alongside the remarkable men and women of DHS," said Secretary Nielsen. "Our nation faces a complex threat landscape that is constantly evolving."

"I will do my utmost to ensure that the department meets the threats of today and tomorrow, and to ensure our frontline personnel have the tools and resources to accomplish their vital missions," she vowed.

"I am humbled by the trust placed in me to lead our department," Nielsen continued. "I want to thank Deputy Secretary Elaine Duke for her exceptional leadership over the past four months - especially her work leading the response during the destructive Atlantic hurricane season."

"I look forward to continuing this administration's work to raise the standards for the security of our homeland in all areas - including securing our borders, protecting Americans from terrorist threats, and securing our cyber networks," she said.

CBN News National Security Correspondent Erik Rosales first reported that President Donald Trump would nominate Nielsen.

Nielsen served as John Kelly's principal deputy chief of staff and was also his chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security.

Nielsen, 45, is an attorney who has experience in homeland security and cyber security.

She served on the White House Homeland Security Council under President George W. Bush.

She also created and managed the office of Legislative Policy and Government Affairs at the Transportation Security Administration.

Elaine Duke had been serving as acting secretary since Kelly stepped down.