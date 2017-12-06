U.S. Troops On High Alert After President Trump's Embassy Announcement

The U.S. military is on high alert and has deployed additional troops throughout the Middle East ahead of President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's official capital and ordering the U.S. Embassy to relocate there from Tel Aviv.

Pentagon officials tell CBN News the official word is, "The United States military is always postured to handle any threat, in particular to our embassy's in the middle east."

U.S. Central Command is responsible for American military activities throughout the Middle East and Central Asia.

It tells CBN News, a "contingency plan is in place."

Sources say members of the U.S. Marine Corps, Fleet Antiterrorism Security Teams, or FAST Companies, are in place around U.S. embassy's in the middle east to provide additional security at American embassies.

First formed in 1987 in response to the rising threat of terrorist attacks, these units can rapidly deploy around the world to provide additional manpower and firepower to embassies and other diplomatic posts.

Depending on the situation, they might bring along a variety of standard infantry arms, including .50 caliber M2 machine guns or 40mm Mk 19 automatic grenade launchers, as well as specialized riot control gear, such as non-lethal weapons.

Pentagon officials say FAST companies are not only in the Middle East but also Europe, and the Pacific region, as well as a number of teams on standby in the United States.

In addition, after the Benghazi incident, the U.S. Army established rotating rapid response infantry companies for different global regions.

U.S. Air Force aerial refueling tankers and transports, as well as U.S. Navy amphibious ships and other surface vessels, are often prepositioned to help support contingency plans.

Pentagon sources say manned and unmanned surveillance drones are also on hand.

