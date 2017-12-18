'We Are Calling for a Great Reawakening of America': Trump Unveils Nat'l Security Strategy

CBN News Mideast Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell weighs in on how the Trump administration is breaking with previous U.S. administrations on the handling on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and other issues plaguing the Mideast. Watch above.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump unveiled a multi-pronged national security strategy Monday designed to put "America First."

The president noted the first pillar of that strategy is to protect the homeland, the American people, and the American way of life -- something he claimed previous administrations had failed to do.

"To seize the opportunities of the future we must understand the failures of the past," the president told those gathered at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. "Our leaders engaged in nation building abroad while they failed to build up and replenish our nation at home."

The president also emphasized the importance of promoting American prosperity.

"Economic security is national security," he said, noting that it's necessary for power and influence abroad.

The third leg of Trump's strategy involves preserving peace through strength.

"Weakness is the surest path to conflict," the president warned, noting the importance of preserving the integrity of the nation's borders and tackling Islamic extremism head-on.

Among other infractions, Trump accused previous U.S. leaders of neglecting a "nuclear menace" in North Korea, leaving the nation's borders "wide open" over the objections of American voters, and allowing ISIS to gain control of vast amounts of territory throughout the Middle East.

He noted that under his administration, "We have dealt ISIS one devastating defeat after another."

"We have a great military. We're chasing them (ISIS) wherever they flee. And we will not let them into the United States," he vowed.

In a national security document released ahead of Monday's speech, the president noted, "Some of our partners are working together to reject radical ideologies and key leaders are calling for a rejection of Islamist extremism and violence. Encouraging political stability and sustainable prosperity would contribute to dampening the conditions that fuel sectarian grievances."

The document also addressed America's Middle East foreign policy, parting with previous administrations which have suggested solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the key to peace in the region.

"For generations the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has been understood as the prime irritant preventing peace and prosperity in the region," the document reads. "Today, the threats from radical jihadist terrorist organizations and the threat from Iran are creating the realization that Israel is not the cause of the region's problems. States have increasingly found common interests with Israel in confronting common threats."

CBN News Mideast Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell agreed.

"There are so many issues in the Middle East that are not necessarily connected to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," he said. "One of the biggest is the Sunni-Shiite divide between Iran and the Sunni nations. Another is the rise of ISIS – they have their own agenda apart from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Finally, Trump stressed the importance of advancing American influence in the world. While promising not to impose our nation's way of life on other sovereign nations, he nevertheless vowed to "champion American values without apology."

"With this strategy, we are calling for a great reawakening of America," he said. "A resurgence of confidence in the rebirth of patriotism, prosperity and pride. We are returning to the wisdom of our founders."