A Hotbed for Terrorism: Zooming in on Uzbekistan

Islamic terrorist Sayfullo Saipov used a simple rental flatbed truck as a weapon of mass destruction Tuesday to murder and mame innocent people in New York City.

According to law enforcement authorities, Saipov planned the attack for weeks. He had rented the vehicle from a Home Depot store only an hour before he used it to murder eight people.

The 29-year-old Saipov came to the United States on a visa diversity program and is originally from Uzbekistan.

Uzbek's have been involved in a number of terrorist attacks in recent years -- mostly in Russia and Europe.

CBN News' senior international correspondents Gary Land and George Thomas sat down to discuss the significance of Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries involved in the war on terror.

Uzbekistan is a hotbed for terrorism. It was a satellite state of the Soviet Union and the predominately Muslim country has been led by strict dictators.

A close partner with the U.S. in the war on terror, the central Asian country has clamped down on the Wahbi extremiest doctrine preached in mosques.

"Should Uzbekistan be on the the president's travel ban list?," Lane asked.

"You have to have a visa if you come to the United States. It's our the nature of our society. We are an open society. And unfortunately since 9/11, many of these folks who want to do us harm have found a way to take advantage of the openess we have," Thomas answered.

"Think about it. We've seen these suicide bombers using trucks in their attacks in Europe. Knife attacks in Jerusalem. I think you are going to see more and more of this. As the security conditions in our country have tightened, folks are trying to see what are other areas of our nation are vunerable. The reality is we have so many gaping holes because of the nature of the freeness and openess of our society," Thomas continued.

"In Uzbekistan, you have a country where the authority has really clamped down. So many Uzbek Muslims feel restricted and so they cannot embrace these Wahbi radical viewpoints, so they leave the country. They go to Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, India -- and they've also gone ot the battlefields of Syria and Iraq. You have many from those central Asian countries who have joined Al-Qaeda, ISIS and other terror groups to fight the infidels from the world," Thomas explained.

According to media reports, Saipov became radicalized through social media after he movied to the U.S., because he had a new found religious freedom.

Thomas says American Muslims need to take matters in their own hands. If they know someone who has extremist views, they should contact the authorities.

"The moment you see these extremist views, call them out. Share this with your local Iman," he said.

Thomas also believes the U.S. needs stricter immigration laws.

"It is a priviledge to come to the United States. You must have the ability to try to decifer people's intentions. Are you coming here on a tourist visa? Are you coming here on business? At the same time, we need to have a system to vette these folks in a way we haven't in the past," Thomas said.