Mattis Tells CBN News: Anyone Who Thinks ISIS Is Down Is Premature

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It's been more than 16 years since the United States went to war with Afghanistan, making it the longest in American history.

So what will it take to bring our troops home?

CBN News spoke with Secretary of Defense James Mattis about the war while on his plane during a visit to the missile defense center known as NORAD in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Afghanistan War

Secretary Mattis told us,"Remember the political goal of the military campaign is reconciliation."

Mattis told CBN News the United States and coalition partners are supporting the four-year plan of the Afghan president.

Mattis added the allies will be monitoring more than 100 specific indicators as that plan moves forward.



"Each of those will be measured and we will meet routinely to see how we're making progress on them," said Mattis.



Mattis says a number of areas will be watched to determine how much longer forces will remain including the number of monthly Taliban defectors to the villages where schools are open.



"We do have reports going into NATO as well, the Joint Forces Command Brunnsum which over watches for NATO and the campaign there," Mattis said. "It's also orientated to a presentation to all the NATO nations and the partner nations, who have contributed to the campaign."



The Wars in Syria and Iraq

As for the war against the Islamic state, Mattis said, "When dealing with ISIS, anyone who thinks they are down is premature, so we continue that effort."

Mattis says while the group's lost ground and momentum, ISIS fighters remain in the Euphrates River valley.



However, there is a neutral zone that has been worked out, where no fighting is allowed.

Mattis says US troops are now trying to expand that region.



"If we get the fighting stopped, then you get everything from rubble removal, we will help on and removal of IED's is the big one," said Mattis. "It really slows you down because you have to train people how to do this, you don't want armatures doing it."



Mattis says helping people recover and bringing back refugees are important objectives. He adds, with the help of international observers, a new political system will be set up and elections will take place.

Mattis adds we don't want to bring our troops back too soon. He says the country needs be able to stand on its own before that happens.

