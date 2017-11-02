More FEMA Help Headed To Puerto Rico

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday that additional disaster assistance is headed to the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

President Donald Trump authorized to increase federal funding to the territory, the additional money will be used for public assistance projects.

The island was hit hard by several storms, including Hurricane Maria.

On September 27, 2017, the President authorized 100 percent federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for 180 days from the start of the declaration beginning on September 17, 2017.

Thursday the President's action authorizes a 90 percent federal cost share for public assistance of the total eligible costs, except for assistance previously approved at 100 percent.

The plan, agreed to with Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello, will also provide for third-party advisers to estimate how much money is requires for big-ticket projects, and how it is spent - a provision aimed at protecting taxpayer dollars in what is expected to be a massive, long-term effort to rebuild the island.

Puerto Rico - home to 3.4 million Americans - is in bankruptcy, struggling with $72 billion in debt. Its finances were put under federal control last year.

Six weeks after Hurricane Maria hit, only about 30 percent of Puerto Rico's power grid has been restored.

Even with FEMA covering 90 percent of the costs, it could be difficult for the territorial government to put up its 10 percent.

The agreement will also allow Puerto Rico to access hazard mitigation grants - normally tapped only outside of disasters - while rebuilding the creaky power grid and other infrastructure so that the structures are more resilient to future hurricanes.

