President Trump Declares North Korea State Sponsor of Terrorism

CBN News has confirmed President Donald Trump said on Monday he would designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism.

North Korea was previously designated a state sponsor of terrorism, but in 2008, the designation was rescinded by the State Department.

President Trump said during a morning cabinet meeting that the designation "should have happened a long time ago."

The president then listed several facts about the regime's nuclear weapons program, acts of international terrorism, and the death of 22-year-old student Otto Warmbier.

The designation will bring further sanctions and penalties on the rogue nation.

President Trump said the Treasury Department would be announcing an additional sanction on North Korea tomorrow.

North Korea would join Iran, Sudan and Syria on the list of state sponsors of terror.

