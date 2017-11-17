Secretary Mattis to CBN News: US Could Hold Nuke Talks with N Korea IF They Do This One Thing

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visited missile defense facilities in Colorado and California, and CBN News accompanied him. During the trip, he told us his view of what could solve the North Korea crisis.

Mattis began his tour in Colorado Springs, where he met with senior leaders of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (Northcom).

NORAD is responsible for homeland defense, including tracking and potentially intercepting North Korean missiles.

Secretary Mattis told CBN News National Security Correspondent Erik Rosales the topics included protecting the nation, ballistic missile defense and Northcom's role in assistance to natural disasters, like in Puerto Rico and other locations.

"So all of the sensors and tracking information comes in there for the Canadian and American officers to synthesize and stay alert for any threat to Canadian or American airspace, and then coordinate any necessary defenses."

During an interview with CBN News on Mattis' plane, the secretary said Thursday there could be an opportunity for talks between North Korea and the United States if Pyongyang stopped testing and developing its nuclear and missile programs.

"So long as they stop testing, stop developing, they don't export their weapons, there would be opportunity for talks," said Mattis.

The last North Korean missile test was carried out almost two months ago, but U.S. officials say they have seen no signs that Pyongyang has stopped development. Mattis said the U.S. military is closely watching why there haven't been any recent missile launches, but declined to give potential reasons for it.

Mattis went on to say, "I believe that we have to have good strong defenses with our allies in order to buy time for the diplomats to resolve this situation. I think we have to work with our allies to ensure that they know they have no military option, and allow the diplomats to solve the issue."

Visiting Seoul last week, U.S. President Donald Trump warned North Korea he was prepared to use the full range of American military power to stop any attack, but also urged Pyongyang to "make a deal."

Trump, who had previously called negotiations with North Korea a waste of time, has offered no clear path to talks.

Secretary Mattis continues his tour in San Diego, California where he will attend a U.S. Marine Corps basic training graduation at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot.