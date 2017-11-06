Shooting Outside Fresno Church Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

Fresno police say a suspect, 64-year-old Manuel Garcia, waited for services to end before opening fire on his estranged wife, 61-year-old Martha Garcia, and her 51-year-old boyfriend who she went to church with.

The woman was killed by the gunfire and the man was taken to the hospital.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer said he is listed in critical condition and is not expected to survive.

SWAT team entered the home where the suspect was hiding at Thorne and California in Southwest Fresno. When they entered, they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the couple had been married for 43 years and still lived together. However, she was filing for divorce.

The couple does not have a history of domestic violence and there is only one record of police being called to the house for a verbal argument.