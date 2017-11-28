South Korea Using North Korea Soldier to Taunt Kim Jong Un

Since a North Korean soldier identified only by his last name, Oh, made a dash for freedom across the Demilitarized Zone, South Korean leaders have been giving updates on his condition directly to the North.

South Korean leaders are using giant loudspeakers designed to broadcast information audible a good 12 miles into North Korea.

On Nov. 13, Oh was shot several times and collapsed, but he was spotted and dragged to safety by South Korean soldiers, who ensured that he was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

An American military team transported Oh by helicopter, treating him for a collapsed lung in the air as they tried to keep him alive.

Medical teams have worked for days to remove the shards of at least four bullets from Oh's body, stitch up his shredded organs, and treat pre-existing conditions including tuberculosis, hepatitis B, and a case of massive intestinal worms.

But now that Oh is awake, able to sustain a liquid diet and talking to the doctors caring for him, he has become South Korea's not-so-secret weapon.