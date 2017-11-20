Trump Urges New Border Wall Push After US Border Agent Killed in Attack

Members of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection are mourning the death of one of their own.

The agency says a Border Patrol agent died Sunday morning from injuries he suffered while on patrol in southwest Texas, in Culberson County.

Rogelio Martinez, 36, and his partner were responding to activity while on patrol in the Big Bend Sector, which runs along the US-Mexico border.

The agents were patrolling near Interstate 10 in the Van Horn station area of the sector.

Customs officials would not say what type of activity the agents were responding to, but did state Martinez' partner was hurt in the incident.

Other agents responded, provided medical care, and transported both to a local hospital.

CBP later told CBN News that Martinez had died and his partner remains hospitalized in an emailed statement.

"On behalf of the quarter of a million front line officers and agents of DHS, my thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Agent Martinez and to the agent who is in serious condition," acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke said in a statement.

On Sunday night, President Trump tweeted about the incident, writing, "Border Patrol Officer killed at Southern Border, another badly hurt. We will seek out and bring to justice those responsible. We will, and must, build the Wall!"

Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressing his condolences described the incident as an "attack."

He tweeted, "Our prayers are with the families of this Border Patrol Agent who was killed & the other who was injured in this attack in Texas. Our resources must be increased to prevent these attacks in the future."

Carlos Diaz, a spokesman for the CBP, would not describe the incident in any further detail, saying the FBI is investigating.

