Trump Wants 'Much Tougher' Immigration Program Vetting After NYC Attack

President Donald Trump wants enhanced scrutiny of foreign nationals entering the United States following the arrest of 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov for Tuesday's deadly terror attack in New York City.

Authorities say Saipov used the Diversity Visa Lottery program to enter the U.S. from Uzbekistan.

"We want to immediately work with Congress on the Diversity lottery program on terminating it, getting ride of it. We want a merit-based program, " the president said.

Trump adds the program also allowed for chain migration, which the suspect used to bring 23 of his relatives into this country.

Lawmakers supporting that stance say the program is asking people to hurt us.

"It's just nuts to have any kind of visa program like this, said Rep. Louie Gohert, R-Texas. "There is not another country in the world that is this stupid about protecting itself."



The president also supports sending Saipov to the Guantanamo Bay Terrorist Detention Center as an enemy combatant.

A sentiment several law makers agree needs to happen.

"You can't torture them, nor should you. But time can be used as an interrogation tool itself. So what I hope the Trump administration will do is break from the Obama administrations view that all terrorists are common criminals," said Sen, Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina.

Court documents have revealed new details about Saipov.

CBN News has learned he had some 90 videos on his cell phone, including video of beheadings.

Authorities also found a stun gun inside the truck.

The documents also show his home computer had searches for key words like Halloween.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave a hint of what the extreme vetting program may include.

"Enhancing the collection and review of biometric and biographical data, improving our intelligence streams, improve documentation requirements and verification, improving information sharing with partner nations and foreign law enforcement," she explained.

So what does law enforcement, like the FBI, think about the proposed extreme vetting programs?

Agents told CBN News they agree something more needs to happen to vet these ISIS followers before they make it into the United States.

Agents say there are not enough of them to watch each potential lone wolf, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Authorities also said they were looking for another man, identified as 32-year-old Muhammad Kadirov, in connection with the investigation of the attack, though they gave no indication why they were doing so.

Federal officials on Wednesday filed terrorism charges against Saipov. He was charged with one count of material support to a terrorist organization and a count of violence and destruction of a motor vehicle.



