8 Dead, 11 Injured After Truck Rams People on New York Bike Path

Watch video from the scene and listen to one eyewitness as he describes what he saw Tuesday afternoon.

At least eight people are dead and 11 injured after a man drove a rental truck 14 blocks down a busy bike path, hitting both pedestrians and bicyclists near the World Trade Center memorial Tuesday afternoon.

The injured were taken to local hospitals and were reported to have serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

An FBI source tells CBN News that the agency is investigating the case as a terrorist attack.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard the attacker yell "Allah Akbar" -- “God is great” in Arabic, according to authorities.

At a news conference early Tuesday evening, Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill said a NYPD officer helped save additional lives because of being closeby.

At 3:05 pm Eastern time, a male suspect who was driving a rented Home Depot truck, entered the bike path at Houston Street. At Chambers Street, the truck collided with a school bus injuring two adults and two children.

The suspect exited the vehicle brandishing what appeared to be two handguns. The NYPD officer shot the suspect in the abdomen and took him into custody. He was being treated for his wounds at a local hospital. His condition was not immediately released.

Police said a paintball gun and a pellet gun were recovered at the scene.

Law enforcement officials have identifed the suspect as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, originally from Uzbekistan.

Some witnesses had reported seeing a gunman firing from inside the truck.

The NYPD and the FBI are conducting a joint investigation of the incident.

"This is a very painful day in our city, horrible tragedy on the West Side," New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio told the assembled reporters. "This action was intended to break our spirit. New Yorkers are strong, resilient and we’ll never be moved by an act intended to intimidate us."

“We have been tested before as a city very near the site of today’s tragedy and New Yorkers don’t give in in the face of these kinds of actions. We’ll respond as we always do," he continued.

The mayor had this message for New Yorkers.

"Keep the families of those lost in our thoughts and prayers. They will need our prayers. Be vigilant. We know it’s Halloween night. If you see something, say something. Be vigiliant. Extensive deployments of NYC officers this evening and in days ahead," DeBlasio said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there's no evidence to suggest a wider plot, but the action of one individual who meant to cause pain or harm and probably death and resulting terror.

"There's no ongoing threat. There's no evidence of that at this time." the governor said.

"New York is an international symbol of freedom and democracy and we’re proud of it. We’re also a target for those people who against those concepts," Cuomo said. "If we change lives we contort ourselves to them and they win and we lose.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Chief of Staff John Kelly briefed the president on the attack and will keep him updated as more details emerge.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took to Twitter to react to the tragedy.

"In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!", the president tweeted.

"My heart breaks for #NYC today," the First Lady wrote. "Thoughts and prayers as we monitor the situation."

Franklin Graham also tweeted "Pray for those wounded and the 8 families who have tragically lost loved ones in this act of terror."