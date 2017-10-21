Celebrities and Others Raise Money For Family of Green Beret Killed In Niger

The war of words continues between President Trump, his Chief of Staff John Kelly and Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Florida) over President Trump’s condolence call to the family of Sgt. La David Johnson.

It’s almost been forgotten that Sgt. Johnson was a real man who left behind a grieving pregnant widow and two small children.

It is hard to imagine the pain the Johnson family is going through, since being notified that Sgt. Johnson was one of the four Green Berets killed during an ambush in Niger.

One bright spot is people though out the nation have chipped in to raise more than $600,000.

According to the GoFundMe site, the money will be used for the college funds of Sgt. Johnson’s children.

Sean Hannity and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell are among the people who have donated to the GoFundMe site.