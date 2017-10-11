DHS Gets A New Secretary, If Congress Approves

CBN News National Security Correspondent Erik Rosales has confirmed President Trump will nominate Kirstjen Nielsen to be the next homeland security secretary.

If Nielsen is confirmed by the Senate in a confirmation hearing, she would succeed now-White House chief of staff John Kelly in the position.

Nielsen currently serves as Kelly's principal deputy chief of staff and was also his chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security.

Nielsen, 45, is an attorney who has experience in homeland security and cybersecurity.

She served on the White House Homeland Security Council under President George W. Bush.

She also created and managed the office of Legislative Policy and Government Affairs at the Transportation Security Administration.

Elaine Duke has been serving as acting secretary since Kelly stepped down.

Nielsen's work on Bush's botched hurricane relief efforts could come under scrutiny from Democrats.

In a statement soon after news broke of Neilsen's anticipated nomination, House Homeland Security Committee ranking member Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said he was "concerned about her past work in the Bush Administration during its botched response to Hurricane Katrina and am fearful that DHS — as well as this President — has not learned all the lessons from that tragedy given what we are seeing unravel in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands."

