FBI Looking Into Allegations of Puerto Rico Officials Withholding Relief Supplies

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Puerto Rico is looking into several allegations of local officials withholding needed FEMA supplies.

Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Leff, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) San Juan Field Office, announced the following on the FBI Puerto Rico website:

"The FBI has received numerous complaints of mishandling and misappropriation of emergency supplies provided by the federal government for the people of Puerto Rico, by local government officials. We are working to quickly determine any basis for criminal charges against any public official who would abuse their office and the people of Puerto Rico in this manner. In order to help us present all available evidence to federal and state prosecutors, anyone with information, pictures, recordings, or any other material that relates to this type of conduct is asked to call 1-800-225-5324."

As of now, the FBI is investigating six municipalities among Puerto Rico's 78 municipalities where such activity is allegedly happening – including San Juan, Arecibo, Patillas, Aguadilla and Vieques.

FBI Special Agent Carlos Osorio told CBN News Friday, "They're supposedly withholding goods and supplies, instead of handing them out to people who really need them. The claims are local officials are assigning them to their buddies first."

He added, "So what we're doing is looking into these allegations. That I can tell you is happening. Again, I cannot say that we have any ongoing investigation. We're just corroborating these allegations."

