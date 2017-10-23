House Probe into Obama Era Russia Uranium Deal: Were there ties to Clintons and a Cover-up?

The House Oversight committee is looking into a deal in which a Russian-backed company bought a uranium firm with mines in the United States, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) told CBN News.

The uranium agreement happened when President Barack Obama was in office, and while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, and some investors in the Russian-backed company, Uranium One, had relationships with former President Bill Clinton.

In an email statement to CBN News, DeSantis stated, "Congress needs the full story behind the Uranium One deal that was approved by the Obama Administration. Why did the FBI and the Department of Justice under President Obama fail to disclose to Congress, or the approving board, that this deal may have been influenced by Russian money? Attorney General Sessions should release the confidential informant from the Obama-era non-disclosure agreement that is preventing him from publicly shedding light on this issue."

So is a criminal investigation on the way?

DeSantis said, "It could be criminal." However, there are statutes of limitations that may limit prosecutions of some of the crimes, if any arise out of the 2010 deal.

CBN News emailed the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Trey Gowdy, R - SC, but didn't get a response.

"I have spoken with Chairman Gowdy. He believes that this is an important issue and he has indicated to me that he is supportive of what we are doing. So, I think you are going to see action," DeSantis told CBN News.

Just last week, President Trump said media outlets have failed to cover the purchase of American uranium mines by the Russian-backed company adequately.

Media Research Center (MRC) President Brent Bozell blasted the media's censorship of the developing Uranium scandal involving the Clintons and the Obama Administration.

"It is nearly a week since reports broke of the new blockbuster development involving the Clintons, the Obama Administration and the sale of 20% of U.S. uranium to Russia, yet CBS has devoted merely 69 seconds while ABC and NBC are completely MIA," said Bozell. He added, "This is a bombshell story of Watergate-like proportions. What will it take for the media to deem it newsworthy? This is beyond irresponsible journalism. The media are now complicit in a blatant cover-up."

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the stories about her and former President Clinton helping Russia obtain drilling rights in the U.S. through Uranium One have been "debunked" and are just people peddling "bologna."

"I would say it's the same bologna they've been peddling for years, and there's been no credible evidence by anyone. In fact, it's been debunked repeatedly and will continue to be debunked," Clinton said in an October interview with C-Span.