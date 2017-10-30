'I Believe in the Lord 100 Percent': US Navy Brings Comfort to Desperate Puerto Ricans

PUERTO RICO – At nearly 900 feet long, the USNS Comfort is a welcome sight for the desperate island of Puerto Rico, delivering critical help to the victims of hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello recently announced the hospital ship has returned to the San Juan port.

The Comfort is one of the Navy's largest state-of-the-art hospital ships.

Dr. John Devlin told CBN News, "We are seeing quite a bit, a mix of injuries as well as illnesses. I think it runs the whole spectrum from acute dramatic injuries like fractures to overwhelming infections."

The Comfort left Norfolk, Virginia on September 29, nine days after the hurricane made landfall on the island, and she arrived at a pier in Old Town San Juan on October 3. She departed two days later.

For the past three weeks, the Comfort and her 800 medical personnel have paralleled Puerto Rico's coast, accepting patients by means of helicopters and boat tenders to and from shore.

Some news reports have criticized the Navy because Comfort medical staff have treated just under 200 people since October 3rd.

Comfort top brass say it's ultimately up to the Puerto Rican government to decide where its patients go and no one has been turned away.

"They look at the best areas to send patients based upon geography, the ease of getting patients there and what not," said Capt. Kevin Robinson who is the mission commander. "The Comfort is more the high acuity patients."

Gov. Rossello acknowledged difficulties with the referral system, and on Friday, he said that patients will not require a hospital referral to use Comfort's services when she returns to the pier in San Juan.

For US Sailor Juan Soto who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, he's thankful to help his people and says God kept his family safe.

"Finally I receive contact with them last night, they received power and water last night after so many days," Soto says.

Those who have been treated say they are grateful to the crew, and to our Lord for allowing them to survive.

Patient Jose Rodriguez said, "I believe in the Lord 100 percent, if it wasn't for him and the skill of these doctors I wouldn't be here right now."

Meanwhile, the ship's chaplain and his staff are helping Puerto Ricans gain spiritual strength while they get medical care.

Comfort Chaplain Michael Chaney said, "When it comes to issues of faith and our faith in Christ and using God in a way that is so much bigger than ourselves, we are plugging ourselves in the best way we can."

Chaplain Jose Reyesbernudez said, "We are here to provide a hand of care to demonstrate that they are not alone, that our prayers and love are with them."

It's unclear how long the Comfort will be here in the waters off the coast of Puerto Rico. But one thing's for sure. The chaplains of our US Navy will continue to help the people with the help of Jesus Christ.

The USNS Comfort was deployed in Haiti following the catastrophic 2010 earthquake. It was also sent to the Gulf of Mexico in the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

