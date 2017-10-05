NRA Wants Federal Review of 'Bump Stock' Rifle Device

The National Rifle Association wants the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to review whether "bump stocks" comply with federal law, and the organization believes the devices should be subject to further regulations.

In a statement emailed to CBN News, The NRA says, "Despite the fact that the Obama administration approved the sale of bump fire stocks on at least two occasions, the National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law."

The statement goes onto state, "In the aftermath of the evil and senseless attack in Las Vegas, the American people are looking for answers as to how future tragedies can be prevented. Unfortunately, the first response from some politicians has been to call for more gun control. Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks. This is a fact that has been proven time and again in countries across the world."

"Bump stocks" are devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at similar rates as automatic weapons. The devices allow the recoil of a rifle to cause the gun to essentially fire itself as long as the user continues to hold down the trigger.

The devices have been under scrutiny since Monday, when it was discovered Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock used multiple rifles outfitted with the devices to fire shots from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino and Hotel into a concert crowd on the street below.

Right now, Fifty-nine people were killed and some 600 others were injured.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday a ban on bump stocks is something that should be looked at and multiple Republican lawmakers have called for a ban on the devices.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, the Trump administration is "open to" a ban on bump stocks, but is not looking to back any gun control measures immediately.