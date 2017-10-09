Texas Tech Officer Shot & Killed, Suspect Caught

A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a Texas Tech University officer.

"Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check. Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing," a school spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CBN News.

"During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased," the statement continued.

After allegedly shooting the officer, the suspect fled, leading police to lock down the campus as they searched for the suspect.

A university statement identified the suspect as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels.

The lockdown has since been lifted, though police are urging people to avoid the north side of campus.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

University officials say updates will soon be released.