North Korea Fires Back At United States Over Threat of More Sanctions

North Korea has warned that more sanctions and pressure will only make the rouge nation accelerate its nuclear program.

The foreign ministry statement, carried by the country's official news agency KCNA, said: "The increased moves of the U.S. and its vassal forces to impose sanctions and pressure on the DPRK will only increase our pace towards the ultimate completion of the state nuclear force."

In previous statements, Pyongyang called the new UN sanctions "the most vicious, unethical and inhumane act of hostility."

"If North Korea keeps on with this reckless behavior, if the United States has to defend itself or defend its allies in any way, North Korea will be destroyed," US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley said.

Earlier Monday morning, the United States and South Korea carried out joint military exercises.

The sanctions are an attempt to starve North Korea of fuel and income for its weapons, and restrict oil imports and ban textile exports.

The sanctions followed the sixth and most powerful nuclear test conducted by Pyongyang earlier this month.

The issue of North Korea's weapons program is expected to dominate President Donald Trump's address at the UN General Assembly and his meetings with the leaders of South Korea and Japan.

Mr. Trump previously warned that "all options" were on the table and that North Korea would face "fire and fury" if it continued to threaten the U.S. and its allies.

