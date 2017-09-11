North Korea: New Threats of Missile Strikes Targeting US

Since North Korea conducted its latest nuclear bomb test, the rogue nation is now threatening the United States will pay a heavy price if tougher sanctions are approved by the U.N. Security Council.

The United States called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures would be in the resolution remained a mystery.

Security Council diplomats, who weren't authorized to speak publicly because talks have been private, said the U.S. and China were still negotiating the text late Sunday.

North Korean's Foreign Ministry issued a statement early Monday saying it is watching the United States' moves closely and threatened it is "ready and willing" to respond with measures of its own.

Last Tuesday, the U.S. circulated a draft resolution proposing the toughest-ever U.N. sanctions on North Korea, including a ban on all oil and natural gas exports to the country and a freeze on all foreign financial assets of the government and its leader, Kim Jong Un.

Russia argues that sanctions aren't working and President Vladimir Putin expressed concern last week that a total oil cutoff could hurt the North Korean people.

Britain's U.N. ambassador, Matthew Rycroft, backed the tough U.S. measures and the demand for a speedy vote, saying last Thursday that "maximum possible pressure" must be exerted on North Korea to change course and give diplomacy a chance to end the crisis.

Chinese officials have privately expressed fears that imposing an oil embargo could risk triggering massive instability in its neighbor.

A Security Council resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by permanent members Britain, the United States, France, Russia or China to pass.