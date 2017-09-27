Terrorists Claim Attack Was Targeting Defense Secretary James Mattis

Both the Taliban and Isis claimed responsibility for launching rockets on the Kabul International Airport Wednesday morning, claiming to target U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Mattis was making his first trip to Afghanistan, since the United States decided to send more than 3,000 additional troops to the area.

Pentagon officials tell CBN News Mattis had left the airport by the time the attack started, and no casualties have been reported.

Defense officials say two missiles were fired toward the airport along with more than 40 rounds of ammunition around 11:00 a.m. local time.

While ISIS and the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, that doesn't necessarily mean the groups had any involvement in carrying it out.

At the time of the attack, Mattis was at the palace in Kabul holding a press conference.

He told reporters that Afghan forces would strongly oppose the action and any attack on an international airport anywhere in the world is a criminal act.

Mattis said, "If in fact this is what they have done, they will find Afghan security forces against them."

Thousands of troops are already arriving in Afghanistan, it will bring the total to more than 14,000 troops. That's more than the number the U.S. had there at the end of 2003.