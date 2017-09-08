Travel Ban Setback: Justice Department Heads Back to Supreme Court

The Department of Justice is headed back to the U.S. Supreme Court over President Donald Trump's travel ban after another legal setback.

An appeals court ruled that the government's restrictions were too tight and ordered that many more people have to be admitted from majority-Muslim countries.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that extended family members, including nieces, nephews and cousins of people already in the U.S., are considered "close" enough that they have to be exempted from the travel ban.

The court ruled that any refugees who are working with non-profit resettlement agencies in the U.S. also have close enough ties and must be admitted.

That covers about 24,000 refugees.

The appeals court said in its ruling, which upholds a lower court judgment, "Denying entry to these foreign nationals would burden persons in the United States."

Activists cheered the loosening of the rules and said the court's decision was another slap at Mr. Trump.

"The government has repeatedly been told by the courts that its actions are improper, but it keeps trying," an American Civil Liberties Union spokesperson said. "It's obvious that prejudice and anti-immigrant cruelty are among this administration's highest priorities and that it is willing to trample on the law and Constitution to achieve them."

The Supreme Court will consider the full case next month.