900 Plus Soldiers Deployed Along US-Mexico Border, More Coming

A top chief of the National Guard told a Senate panel Tuesday there are 965 National Guard troops deployed to the US-Mexico border.

The statement was made by Air Force Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel at a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee's subcommittee on defense.

The majority of National Guard troops, 650, have been deployed in Texas. In Arizona, there will be approximately 250, and in New Mexico, about 60.

According to Homeland Security, the troops will not perform any law enforcement functions while on the White House-ordered assignment.

US Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Ron Vitiello told reporters during a news conference Monday that the troops, which may total up to 4,000, would be stationed along the border until CBP can bolster its own forces.

The news comes almost two weeks after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on April 4 directing the Defense Department to assist the Homeland Security Department by providing security on the border.

The Defense Department authorized the use of the National Guard to assist US Customs and Border Protection.

The cost of the mission is difficult to estimate, Lengyel told the senators because it is not known how many of the authorized 4,000 troops will be deployed or how long they will stay.