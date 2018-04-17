Inspectors Now Allowed at Syria Chemical Attack Site After Russian Delays

After Russian forces refused to let inspectors into the alleged chemical attack site in Syria, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is now being allowed access.

Experts arrived in Damascus on Saturday, but they have been unable to visit the nearby town of Douma because of "security issues" cited by Russia.

US officials have raised concerns that Russia, or the Syrian government, might have tampered with the site.

The Russians claimed the April 7 incident in Douma was fabricated.

However, medical organizations and rescue workers say more than 40 people were killed when aircraft dropped barrel bombs filled with toxic chemicals on the town while it was still held by rebel forces.

The US, UK and France say that, based their own intelligence, they are confident chlorine and possibly a nerve agent were used.

OPCW inspectors plan to gather soil and other samples to help identify any chemicals that might have been used.

"It is our understanding the Russians may have visited the attack site," US Ambassador Kenneth Ward said at an OPCW meeting on Monday. "It is our concern that they may have tampered with it with the intent of thwarting the efforts of the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission to conduct an effective investigation."