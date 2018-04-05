Three Military Aircraft Crashes in Two Days – What Is Going On?

The crash of a US Air Force F-16 outside of Las Vegas marks the third US military aircraft crash in two days.

The F-16 crashed around 10:30am Wednesday during a "routine aerial demonstration training flight," and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to an Air Force statement.

The pilot, a member of the Air Force Thunderbirds, was killed in the crash. The pilot's name has yet to be released.

The Thunderbirds – officially designated the US Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron – canceled their scheduled appearance at the March Field Air & Space Expo on Saturday and Sunday.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed near El Centro, California, during a routine training mission. Four crew members aboard the helicopter were killed.

Also on Tuesday, a Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier jet crashed during a training exercise in Djibouti, east Africa. The pilot ejected and was being treated at a hospital.

Meanwhile, Congress and the military have come under scrutiny amid the spate of aircraft crashes.

Military leaders have long argued for an increased budget to combat a "readiness crisis" as foreign adversaries have gained momentum in other areas of the world.

Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven Rudder, the Corps's deputy commandant for aviation, said in November that although pilot and aircraft readiness was steadily improving, the Corps was still dealing with the effects of "the minimum requirement for tactical proficiency."

Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Joint Staff director, said during a Thursday afternoon press briefing, "I would reject this as a wave or crisis. Each one is concerning, but mishaps happen in military aviation."

Lt. Gen. McKenzie vowed, "Each of the crashes will be investigated to the fullest."