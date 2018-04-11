Trump Vows to Strike Syria, Blasts Russia: 'You Shouldn't Be Partners with a Gas Killing Animal'

President Trump says the US military will strike Syria after the country's apparent use of chemical weapons against civilians on Saturday.

The president took to Twitter Wednesday morning responding to a warning from Russia, which is threatening to shoot down any US missiles launched at Syria.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!' You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

In his strategy against the Syrian government, President Trump has made it clear he wants a forceful response, and his administration says it has several options.

This time around, the United States might not act alone, instead getting possible support from France, Britain and Saudi Arabia.

A US official says one option is hitting the Assad regime's command and control headquarters for the country's military. Another option – strike the locations where chemical weapons are stored.

"We are making a decision as to what we do with respect to the horrible attack that was made near Damascus and it will be met – and it will be met forcefully," Trump said Tuesday.

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, tried to secure support in the UN Security Council, but Russia voted no and China abstained. Haley referred to Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad as a "monster."

"The monster who is responsible for these attacks has no conscience, not even to be shocked by pictures of dead children," Haley said.

An apparent chemical attack killed many children and dozens of other people in Douma outside of Damascus as rebels battle Assad for control of the town.

"This is about humanity; we're talking about humanity, and it can't be allowed to happen," Trump said.



The situation puts President Trump in disagreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin who, alongside Iran, is the most powerful ally of Assad.

Haley even said Russia has the "blood of Syrian children" on its hands.

The Russian ambassador to the UN warned that a US attack would have "grave repercussions."

The Assad regime says the reports are not true and the videos are fake.

Syrian activists recorded "Russian specialists" allegedly investigating the attack location.

Following that visit, Russia's foreign minister said there were "no traces of chlorine or any other chemical substance used against civilians."

But despite Russia's objections, it seems clear the US and its allies will soon take action against Assad's bloody regime.

Meanwhile, Trump also reached out to Russia Wednesday morning, looking for a way to improve US-Russian relations.