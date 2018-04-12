Will We or Won't We? Clock Is Ticking on the United States' Striking Syria

President Donald Trump is still weighing options for US military action against Syria, as Western powers rallied against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over an apparent chemical weapons attack near Damascus.

Initially, an attack in Syria seemed all but certain, with the president tweeting a warning to Russia to "get ready' and talking about missiles that are "nice and new and smart" – words that put the US military on alert.

But on Thursday morning, President Trump tweeted, "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all."

During a Cabinet meeting Thursday morning, the president said, "We are looking very seriously, very closely at that situation and we will see what happens folks. We will see what happens. It's sad that the world puts us in a position like that."

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary James Mattis testified on Capitol Hill regarding a review of the Pentagon's fiscal 2019 budget request.

During his testimony, Mattis spoke about a possible strike against Syria.

"There's a tactical concern that we don't add to innocent civilian deaths and that we do everything humanly possible to avoid that. We're trying to stop the murder of innocent people," Mattis said.

He went on to state, "We have not yet made any decision to launch military attacks into Syria. When I leave here, I go to a meeting where the National Security Council will be meeting on this and we will take forward various options to the president."

But the Syrian military has taken on a more defensive posture, repositioning warplanes ahead of anticipated action.

A US destroyer is already in the Mediterranean, and a French warship is off the Lebanon coast.

Pentagon sources tell CBN News there may even be US and British submarines present, adding that a plan of attack could also include launching French planes from Jordan, and British forces from Cyprus.

Meanwhile, the Assad regime denies using chemical weapons and called the images from the attack fake.

Assad said that the threats by Western countries against Syria were "on the basis of lies they have fabricated," denying any responsibility for the suspected chemical strike.

"Any possible action will only cause more instability in the region and threaten international security and peace," Syrian state TV quoted Assad as saying at a meeting with a high-level Iranian delegation in Damascus on Thursday.

But French President Emmanuel Macron said France has proof chemical weapons, including chlorine, were used.

Chemical Experts Will Investigate in Syria

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will dispatch a special mission to the city of Douma to verify reports on the alleged use of chemical weapons, the organization said in a statement posted on its website.

"Since the first reports of alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma, Syrian Arab Republic, were issued, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has been gathering information from all available sources and analyzing it," according to it's website.

The statement goes on to state, "At the same time, OPCW's director-general, Ambassador Ahmet Uzumcu, has considered the deployment of a Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) team to Douma to establish facts surrounding these allegations."

